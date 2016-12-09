Are Police Cracking Down on Prostitution?

Perhaps it's the salacious nature of the crime that gets arrests on the news. Or perhaps police are more conscious of illegal sex trafficking of women and children, and are trying to put an end to it. Either way, reports of large-scale prostitution busts have been sweeping headlines from Texas to Virginia.

Newsworthy Arrests

A quick Google search shows no shortage of prostitution busts from coast to coast in the past few months:

Most major busts are made through undercover sex stings, which can be dicey for law enforcement officers. Cops must be careful not to "entrap" otherwise law-abiding citizens, and some illegal activity must have taken place to validate an arrest.

State Prostitution Laws

Prostitution statutes can vary from state to state. Most only require that a person agree to exchange sex for money, but many of the laws can be overly vague when it comes to defining criminal activity. In most states, some action beyond simple flirtation must occur, but exactly what can depend on where you live.

It doesn't appear that police have showed any signs of relaxing their recent crackdowns on prostitution, so expect to see more arrests making the news. And if you've been arrested for a prostitution-related offense, talk to an experienced criminal defense attorney immediately.

