Officer Served Marijuana at Burger King Drive Thru, Arrests 'Nasty Boy'

Local police discovered that there was a special procedure for buying marijuana from the Burger King drive-thru which might surprise some. When a person reached the speaker to order, they could ask if "Nasty Boy" was working . If the answer was yes, then by ordering "extra crispy fries" a person would receive marijuana along with the order. After Nasty Boy handed over a cup filled with marijuana, both he and his assistant manager were arrested.

Two Burger King employees in Epping, New Hampshire, were discovered this past week selling marijuana through their employer's fast food drive-thru window. When the police went to visit the home of the Whopper, they were served marijuana alongside their food. One of the employees was charged with possession with intent to distribute, while the other was charged with conspiracy, as well as unlawful possession of alcohol (neither are over 21 years old).

The Burger King and Intent to Distribute

Not only do drug charges vary from state to state, they usually vary in severity depending on what a person was doing with the drugs, as well as the type and quantity of the drug involved. For Nasty Boy, he could be looking at 3 to 7 years in jail for a first distribution offense, if convicted, in New Hampshire (unless he had more than 5 lbs, then he could be looking at 20 years). Typically, repeat offenses carry stiffer penalties, so if this isn't Nasty's first time, he could be looking at even more time. Distribution of drugs is a serious crime and is usually charged as a felony.

Even in states where marijuana is legal for recreational usage (which New Hampshire is not), the way "Nasty Boy" and his accomplice are alleged to have sold marijuana would likely still be illegal. Generally, in legal pot states, vendors must follow rather stringent regulatory schemes that are set up by the states. This is to ensure that there are consumer protections in place, as well as to make sure that any tax revenue is properly assessed and collected.

