When Can Californians Start Growing Their Own Weed?

Take, for example, California's new marijuana laws, which allow for recreational use for the first time. So who gets to grow all the green the Golden State's residents will be toking? And are there limits on how much cannabis you can cultivate?

There are some who consider cannabis to be a gift from god . But when it comes to legalization, the devil is in the details. As laws on marijuana cultivation, possession, and sale continue to evolve, they may still differ from state-to-state and they remain in conflict with federal law. So trying to figure what is and what isn't allowed can be its own challenge.

Home Grown

Californians can grow marijuana at home, with some restrictions. No matter how many people live in a home, a household is limited to growing six plants at one time. Additionally, home cultivation must be done in a "fully enclosed and secure" way, with plants "out of plain sight." This might be easier for those in rural areas, who can set up a greenhouse outside and in a remote location, while residents in more densely populated areas may have a harder time keeping outdoor plants concealed. So keeping plants inside the house might be the easiest way to make sure you abide by the new regulations.

And getting the plants to grow might be a challenge. "You cannot legally buy a marijuana plant," Amanda Reiman, manager of marijuana law and policy at the Drug Policy Alliance's told Time. "But someone can give you one. There could be a whole sharing economy that emerges." This means that if someone you know is already cultivating cannabis, they could conceivably share the bud or a clone so you could start growing their own. But make sure that no money changes hands.

High Times

Proposition 64 made it legal for Californians to grow pot for personal use effective November 9, 2016. However, marijuana sale (and taxation) for use won't be legal until January 1, 2018, when the state is required to start issuing sales licenses. So while you can start sharing some home grown weed, you'll have to wait a little while before charging for your cannabiz.

