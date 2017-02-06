IRS Lawyer Busted for Meth Mailing Conspiracy

The attorney is alleged to have used FedEx to deliver the drugs, which was how he got discovered. After police discovered the drugs in the FedEx package, the intended recipient of the FedEx'ed drugs, likely in exchange for a deal, assisted the police in gathering more evidence of the conspiracy. As part of their role, the IRS attorney was filmed smoking meth while on a video call, and also was caught sending two more packages of meth via FedEx .

Last week, an attorney for the IRS, who also is a professor at Georgetown University, was arrested for his alleged involvement in a conspiracy to sell methamphetamine . According to reports, the attorney had allegedly been involved with individuals in Long Island and Arizona, and has been distributing large quantities of methamphetamine since 2012.

Mailing Drugs Is Really Illegal

Despite how simple it may seem, mailing drugs just isn't a good idea. While selling or possessing illegal drugs is usually a crime under state laws, when a person uses the mail to send drugs across state lines, or just uses USPS to deliver the drugs, it becomes a federal crime. The IRS attorney may have avoided a tiny bit of liability by not using USPS, but using FedEx to mail drugs is also against federal law, and likely violates state laws as well. Even in legal weed states, mailing marijuana, or using mail couriers, is illegal.

It is rather risky to mail drugs, and not just for the sender, but also for the recipient. As the IRS lawyer's case illustrates, the recipient of a package of drugs can be squeezed for information about who sent it, leading to both sender and recipient getting in trouble. Drugs get mailed more often than one might expect, and often get mailed to the most unlikely places too, such as from a mother to her incarcerated daughter.

The IRS lawyer that allegedly broke bad may be facing many years behind bars, which the public will invariable believe are too few.

