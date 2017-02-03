Super Bowl Weekend DUI Warning

Police from New York to California have announced enhanced drunk driving enforcement programs to coincide with the game this Sunday. So make sure you're extra careful and don't drive drunk before, during, or after the Super Bowl.

The Super Bowl usually means cruising to a friend's house or sports bar, loading up on chili and chicken wings, and consuming one or two adult beverages over the course of the game. This leaves you with the prospect of driving home, which is a bad idea after a few cold ones, especially when cops are cracking down on Super Bowl weekend DUIs .

The Empire State

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced a statewide crackdown on impaired and reckless driving during the Super Bowl weekend, according to the Somers Daily Voice, with officers increasing their patrols and sobriety checkpoints in order to "deter, identify and arrest impaired drivers."

"This Super Bowl weekend," Cuomo said in a statement, "I urge all New Yorkers to keep their celebrations off the road and make responsible choices to avoid needless tragedies. We have zero tolerance for reckless and impaired driving, and our troopers and local law enforcement agencies will be out in force to keep our roadways safe."

State Police Superintendent George Beach II echoed the governor's sentiments, adding:

"Unlike the Super Bowl, there are no winners when someone makes the choice to get behind the wheel of a vehicle impaired. If you are going to be drinking, have a game plan to get home safely. Safety is our top priority and we will be looking for dangerous and impaired drivers to prevent them from causing senseless tragedies. If you're celebrating, do your part and celebrate responsibly. Don't drive impaired."

The Golden State

West coast cops will be cracking down on DUIs as well. The California Office of Traffic Safety is teaming up with local law enforcement state-wide on a Fans Don't Let Fans Drive Drunk campaign. The Californian was quick to point out that local police, sheriff's officers, and the California Highway Patrol "will be on heightened alert ready to stop and arrest any impaired driver" as part of their Super Bowl Sunday enforcement efforts.

So if you're going to enjoy the game and enjoy some beers or cocktails as well, make arrangements for a sober driver -- cab, rideshare, or designated driver -- to get you home safe. And if you've been charged with a DUI, contact an attorney immediately.

