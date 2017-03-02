Pennsylvania Mom Uses Daughter to Fool Breathalyzer, Crashes Car, Gets Arrested

And this all happened at 11 p.m. -- way after the little girl's bedtime.

Hopefully Angela Daywalt, of Waynesboro, Franklin County, Pennsylvania, has a World's Best Mom coffee mug at home, because she is unlikely to win the actual award any time soon. Daywalt was arrested and charged with DUI , endangering the welfare of a child, and assorted traffic and summary violations after she fled the scene of a drunk driving accident, allegedly after asking her 8-year-old daughter to blow into a breathalyzer device in her car.

Mommy Daughter DUI

Ignition interlock devices are like breathalyzers for your car, requiring an alcohol-free breath sample in order to start a vehicle or keep it running. Normally reserved for chronic DUI offenders, many states now require installation of an interlock device after a person's first drunk driving offense.

Witnesses say Daywalt urged her young daughter to blow into the ignition interlock device in her car shortly before she crashed her car. She proceeded to flee the scene, with law enforcement catching up with her at her home later. A blood draw revealed, unsurprisingly, that she was intoxicated.

Children, Teach Your Parents Well

As reprehensible as Daywalt's actions were, she's not the only bad mom out there:

Parents of the world, please don't use your children to fool interlock ignition devices.

