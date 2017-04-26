Transferring Probation or Parole to Another State

When a person is sentenced to probation, or is paroled from prison, many of their individual rights will be restricted until the court appointed supervision gets completed. Among the most serious deprivation of rights includes a parolee’s or probationer’s inability to freely travel around the world, or even just the country.

Generally, a released convict who plans on travelling to another state for less than a few weeks will only need to get permission from their supervising officer, or the court. In many jurisdictions, if the conviction was for a misdemeanor, then permission may not be required except for extended travel.

However, if the plan is to remain in the other state permanently, or for more than a few weeks, then, more than the usual permission to travel is required. For extended travel, or moving across state lines, a person subject to court ordered post conviction supervision will need to get approval before leaving, or moving, to avoid penalties and arrest for violating the terms of their supervision.