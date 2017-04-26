Transferring Probation or Parole to Another State

When a person is sentenced to probation, or is paroled from prison, many of their individual rights will be restricted until the court appointed supervision gets completed. Among the most serious deprivation of rights includes a parolee’s or probationer’s inability to freely travel around the world, or even just the country.
Generally, a released convict who plans on travelling to another state for less than a few weeks will only need to get permission from their supervising officer, or the court. In many jurisdictions, if the conviction was for a misdemeanor, then permission may not be required except for extended travel.
However, if the plan is to remain in the other state permanently, or for more than a few weeks, then, more than the usual permission to travel is required. For extended travel, or moving across state lines, a person subject to court ordered post conviction supervision will need to get approval before leaving, or moving, to avoid penalties and arrest for violating the terms of their supervision.
Interstate Commission for Adult Offender Supervision
Fortunately for offenders who have been released on parole or were placed on probation, the ICAOS exists to make transferring parole or probation to another state easier. The ICAOS doesn’t actually handle the transfer, but is rather an organization that ensures uniformity among the states when it comes to data collection, policies, and monitoring/supervision of adult offenders that wish to move from state to state.
Essentially, the ICAOS provides individuals, entities, and states, with information about the process of transferring parole and probation around the country.
How to Transfer?
Transferring parole or probation usually requires quite a bit of paperwork as well as meeting specific requirements, in addition to paying fees. However, each state will have specific requirements about when a person qualifies to transfer out of the state, and also when a parolee or probationer qualifies to transfer into the state. Generally, a person must be able to show that the transfer is for a good reason, such as gainful employment, supporting family, or returning to one’s state of permanent residence.
The first step involves talking to your parole or probation officer in your state to make sure you qualify to leave. Once you confirm that you meet your state’s requirements to transfer out, you can check whether you meet the requirements to transfer into the state you want to go to. If you qualify under both state’s requirements, then you can start filling out all the paperwork.
Related Resources:
- Facing criminal charges? Get your case reviewed for free. (Consumer Injury - Criminal)
- What Is For-Profit Probation? Is It Legal? (FindLaw Blotter)
- FAQ for DUI Probation (FindLaw Blotter)
- What Happens If You Violate Your Probation? (FindLaw Blotter)