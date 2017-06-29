Don't Let Accidental Crime Ruin Your Vacation

When you're travelling to a different state, or city, or even a national park a few miles from home, it can be helpful to know if there are any major differences in the law. After all, ignorance is no excuse for breaking the law. Though some of the wackier laws can just be ignored .

Getting away from the daily grind, dropping the regular routine, and just getting in some rest and relaxation is not just fantastic, it's necessary. However, just because you're on vacation, that doesn't mean the law doesn't apply. Get loose, get wild, but don't forget, crime has consequences and can end a vacation.

Laws Vary, Don't Make Assumptions

Even if you accidentally break the law, you can still be arrested and face consequences. Pot laws, open container laws, hunting and gaming laws, can all vary from state to state, and even from county to county. Being aware of where you are engaging in certain activities can mean the difference between a good time with friends and a few nights behind bars, or maybe just some expensive fines and being kicked off a campsite.

Fortunately, the internet, and sites like FindLaw's State Laws, make looking up state and local laws rather simple. Also, when it comes to getting licenses and permits for activities like hunting, fishing, camping, and other regulated activities, in many states, like Massachusetts, this can be accomplished with a few clicks on a smartphone.

Bad Choices Ruin Vacations

Simply stated, don't get a DUI while on vacation. Don't let vacation-brain cloud your judgment after a couple drinks. Out of state DUIs are way more expensive than a DUI in your home state; a couple cab rides and a parking ticket pales in comparison. Also, leaving a note for the meter reader can sometimes save the parking ticket. Heck, even getting towed is cheaper and less of a hassle.

Getting arrested while out of state can have far-reaching consequences. Apart from missing a flight home, and the consequences you could suffer from a late return home, you will probably have to deal with the matter in that state's criminal courts. This often means flying back, or having to pay more in attorney fees and court costs for transferring jurisdiction over probation to your home state (if you agree to a plea deal to just get it over with or are convicted).

