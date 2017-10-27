Las Vegas Shooter's Brother Arrested for Child Pornography

It is alleged that Bruce Paddock was in possession of over 600 images of child pornography, including several depicting children under the age of 12. He was arrested in Los Angeles, California, and is currently being held in custody with a $60,000 bail which has not been posted. His attorney sought a release from custody into the care of a nursing facility as he had recently had back surgery, and requires a wheelchair for mobility and constant pain management.

When it comes to crimes that shock the public conscious, the recent shooting in Las Vegas clearly qualifies. Almost 60 people were killed , and many more were injured, when a man opened fire on a crowded music festival. While not as shocking, the brother of Stephen Paddock, that Las Vegas shooter, Bruce Paddock, was recently arrested on possession of child pornography charges .

Related but Unrelated

While Bruce and Stephen Paddock are related by blood, law enforcement was quick to clarify that there is no connection between their crimes. In fact, the investigation into Bruce's alleged misconduct started prior to the shooting.

Bruce had been illegally squatting inside a closed down business. After he was evicted, the evidence of possessing child pornography was discovered. However, because he was homeless, law enforcement were not able to track him down for some time. He was eventually located in an assisted living facility in North Hollywood.

Bruce has a rather lengthy arrest and conviction record, including a prior charge for harassing a minor, and various other petty crimes such as vandalism and theft.

More Unrelated Relations

While some might find some coincidence in the Paddock brothers' crimes, their late father, Benjamin Paddock, was a notable criminal as well. In 1968, he was on the FBI's 10 most wanted list due to his escape from a federal prison in Texas. Benjamin Paddock had been sentenced to 20 years for armed robbery of a bank in Phoenix. And though he remained out on the lam for a decade, running a bingo parlor, he was eventually discovered and rearrested.

Related Resources: