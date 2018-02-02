FindLaw Blotter - The FindLaw Crime and Criminals Blog

Elon Musk Sells Flamethrowers: Are They Legal to Own?

By Jeffrey Yano, Esq. on February 2, 2018 2:55 PM

Watch out for flamethrower bearing BBQers this summer. Elon Musk, the attention-grabbing entrepreneur behind Tesla and SpaceX, has fired up Twitter and legions of his loyal followers with a brand-spanking new toy -- a commercially available flamethrower.

The Future Is Flamethrower?

Musk's flamethrower has already become a hit. Pre-sales have quickly sold out online. There's no word about future flamethrowers hitting the market, so this might be a gag gift or the start of a new trend. But it raises interesting legal questions which, yes, we're here to blog about.

It's Easier to Buy a Flamethrower Than a Gun

You might be surprised to learn that only two states regulate flamethrowers. California requires flamethrower users and buyers to have a permit, while Maryland bans them entirely. But you shouldn't be too surprised. There's never been a wave of flamethrower-related violence to spur states and Congress to enact flamethrower laws. Hence their absence.

That might change soon, however. California is already rumbling about a ban on flamethrower sales, and we'd expect other states to follow if necessary.

Use Your Flamethrower Wisely

What's always prohibited are crimes -- no matter what's used to commit them. Most criminal laws criminalize actions - murder, kidnapping, assault, etc. -- and "add on" counts or prison time for using prohibited items.

Those definitions are flexible: a car can be deadly weapon, as can be a surgeon's hands. A flamethrower might pose an interesting case for an appellate court someday, but it's not something we'd expect to be a winning argument.

Related Resources


Get the best of our blogs delivered to your inbox: subscribe to FindLaw Newsletters! Enjoy this post? Find it helpful? Let us know by sharing it with your friends...


Categories:


Have a criminal law question? Try FindLaw Answers.


Recent discussions:

See all criminal law discussions >>