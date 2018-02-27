Is It Illegal to Text About Drug Use?

From posting a video abusing an animal on Facebook to "joking" about gun violence on Instagram, it seems that people think they're untouchable when it comes to their activities on social media.

While some people may be more cautious about what they post online because they realize that those posts aren't exactly private, they may not be as cautious about the texts they send. However, there are times that texting can get you into trouble with the police.

For example, sending someone a threatening text could result in criminal charges being filed against you. But, what about texting about doing something illegal, like using drugs? Well, although texting about drug use isn't necessarily illegal, there are circumstances where it could end up involving you in a criminal investigation.