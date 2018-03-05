5 Driving Myths You Should Know

We here at FindLaw have heard our fair share of driving stories, tips, and tricks -- especially when it relates to traffic laws, the police, and the legal system. So whether you're about to hit the road or smarting from a ticket you don't think you deserve, check out our favorite five driving myths.

1. Posted Speed Limit Is Always the Speed Limit

You're generally required to drive safely, no matter the circumstances. Sure, there might be special signs in construction zones and near schools, but this applies to the open road as well. In many states, you need to be able to stop within your headlights at night. And conditions on the road can require slowing down -- especially snow, ice, rain, and sleet.

2. I'll Spot a Cop Before They Spot Me

You wanna bet? Cops know their turf better than pretty much everyone. Where to park unobserved, where tricky speed signs or lane mergers ensnare drivers, when the local bars and nightclubs close -- the police know all these things cold, and know the traffic laws better than anyone other than perhaps driving instructors.

3. Texting and Driving Isn't That Bad

While it may feel universal sometimes, texting and driving remains dangerous. Distracted drivers are bad drivers under any condition, whether stopped at a stoplight or going full throttle down the interstate while filming yourself on Facebook Live. A full 25% of car accidents involve a cell phone.

4. Ima Not Tu Dwunk To Driver!

DUIs are very common cases, so cops, prosecutors, and lawyers often have a good deal of experience with them. There are few magical arguments or clever tricks to get out of a DUI. You might think you can escape notice, beat the test, or talk your way out of it -- but alcohol impairs your judgement both on the road and when trying to smooth talk your way past the cops.

5. Argue With the Police

When police make a stop, anything that might seem aggressive or overly confrontational will set off mental warning bells. It can be investigative warning bells, but it also goes back to officer safety.

There are some things you should never say to a cop, but it also never pays to be argumentative or hostile either.

