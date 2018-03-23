Drug Kingpins May Now Face the Death Penalty

Drugs have been a problem in the United States for decades, but it seems that somehow it's become even more widespread -- maybe because of the increased use of opioids. So, it's not surprising that the government is trying to step up in finding solutions to end this crisis. One way the current administration has decided to address the drug crisis is to seek harsher sentences for drug dealer and kingpins.

Considering President Trump's comments backing the idea of the death penalty for drug dealers, it's no surprise that Attorney General Jeff Sessions has issued a memo along similar lines. More specifically, Sessions' memo directs federal prosecutors to seek the death penalty "in appropriate cases" when it comes to drug-related crimes. In his memo, Sessions noted that over 64,000 Americans died of drug overdoses in 2016, and for this reason "business as usual" cannot continue.