Mom Arrested After Video of Smoking Baby Goes Viral

That's what one Facebook user did when he saw a video of a baby smoking a cigarillo. The user, who identified himself as Rasheed Martin, posted the video urging that the mother be arrested. And, thanks to his actions, the video went viral and led to the mother's arrest .

Whether you're making a joke about gun violence or abusing an animal , if you post about it online, chances are you're going to get in trouble with the police. This is especially true since others will most likely be upset by your post and make an effort to alert the police to your activities.

Social Media as a Crime-Fighting Tool

The video shows a clip of a cigarillo being held to the baby's lips by an adult who's off-screen. It then appears that the baby inhales and lets out a puff of smoke. Martin said he saw the video when a friend of his shared it online. He then reposted the video and urged his friends to help identify the woman so that she could be held responsible for her actions.

The video received 1.5 million views, and the woman was identified and arrested. Although it's unclear what substance was actually in the cigarillo, the baby's mom, Brianna Ashanti Lofton, has been charged with marijuana possession and two counts of felony child abuse. As for the baby, she's now safe and has been placed with child protective services.

Even if you're arrested after an incriminating video or social media post, you still have the right to defend yourself against any charges that are brought against you. And, the best way to defend yourself is to get a criminal defense attorney on your side who can explain the defenses available to you based on your unique circumstances.

Related Resources: