What's the Penalty for Mailing Explosives?

You can never be too careful, even when you're opening mail that's been delivered to your home. Right now, it appears that the threat of receiving a bomb in the mail is limited to Austin, Texas. The latest explosion occurred at a FedEx facility near San Antonio, Texas, but it's believed that the package was bound for Austin. In addition to the explosion, a second package that contained an explosive device was found by authorities, but it hadn't exploded.

This month, there have been four other explosions that have occurred in Austin, which are all being investigated as the work of a serial bomber. Three of the explosives were inside packages that were delivered to homes in Austin, while the fourth was triggered by two bicyclists riding through an Austin neighborhood. Considering that even making a bomb threat can have serious consequences, you may wonder what the penalty is for actually mailing explosives. Here's a quick look at some of the possible penalties.