Woman Arrested for Cooking Chihuahua in Oven

Sometimes the cruelty with which people treat children and animals is beyond comprehension, and all you can do is shake your head in disbelief. In a sad case out of Oregon, a woman is being accused of cooking her Chihuahua in the oven. She's been arrested, charged with animal abuse, and could spend years in jail.

Thought Ex-Boyfriend Was Inside Dog

On March 19, police officers discovered the horrible scene. The home smelled like burnt hair and flesh, and the dog was dead when they arrived. Noelle Georgia Moor, 28, admitted that she put her 7-year-old male Chihuahua, named Bolt, in the oven because she believed her ex-boyfriend was inside the dog. A woman claiming to be Moor's sister said the suspect suffers from schizophrenia.

Charged With Aggravated Animal Abuse

The disturbed woman is being held at the Clatsop County Jail and is facing one count of first-degree aggravated animal abuse for the Chihuahua's oven death. While animal cruelty laws vary from state to state, Oregon's animal abuse laws are pretty clear. In Oregon, a person is guilty of aggravated animal abuse if they maliciously kill the animal, or intentionally or knowingly torture the animal. It is considered a Class C felony, and carries a prison sentence of up to five years.

At this time, it's unclear what role, if any, her apparent mental health issues will play in this case. When the charge includes a specific mental state, the defense may try to refute the accusations by proving that the suspect did not have the mental capacity or ability necessary to have committed the crime.

If you're suspected of committing animal abuse, you should speak to an attorney right away to understand your rights and options going forward.

